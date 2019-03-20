Melody Kay Mussard, age 66, received her ultimate healing on Monday, March 18, 2019 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Melody's love for the Lord remained strong throughout her battle as she made an impact on all the medical staff who took care of her. Many commented on her upbeat and positive attitude despite her circumstances.

Melody was born on December 5, 1952 to Lowell "Bid" and Valma Andrews. Her parents divorced when she was 4 years old, and at age 11, Melody welcomed her stepmother, Jan Andrews, to the family, who raised her stepchildren with love and kindness, as if they were her own.

In her earlier years, Melody was involved in 4H, Girl Scouts and Youth Group at Grace United Methodist Church (presently New Beginnings UMC) where she was a member for many years. Melody graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1971. On April 2nd, 1977, she married the love of her life, Dan. Melody and Dan were blessed with two children, a daughter, Jennifer and a son, Nick. Throughout her working career, she was a joy to work with, most notably at the Delaware County Bank and Ohio Wesleyan University. Melody lived most of her life in Delaware, Ohio and, at retirement, moved out of state to be closer to her kids and grandkids. She was an active member in the churches she attended throughout the years. She loved to sing in the church choir and her beautiful smile always lit up the room. Melody was happiest when she was traveling with her husband and any time spent with her kids and grandkids. They were her pride and joy.

Melody is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dan, who was an unstoppable force fighting to give Mel the most time possible with family and friends. She is also survived by daughter Jennifer (Chris) Taylor of Pottersville, Missouri, and son Nick (Mallory) Mussard of Port Orange, Florida. Melody has four precious grandchildren, Logan and Sully Taylor, and twins Blake and Mackenzie Mussard, who were born December 4, 2018. Melody is also survived by father Lowell Andrews, stepmother, Jan Andrews, of Delaware, Ohio, sister Michele (Rod) Robinson of Boca Raton, Florida and brothers Dave (Emily) Andrews of Delaware, Ohio and Mike (Mary) Andrews of Wadsworth, Ohio. In addition, Melody has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were touched by her life. She had special relationships with her cousins, having grown up together and experiencing all of their many life events and milestones with one another. Everyone who knew Mel truly loved her and her kind and gentle spirit.

Melody is preceded in death by father and mother-in-law Warren and Dorothy Mussard, birthmother, Valma Andrews, and brother-in-law Mike Mussard.

A Celebration of Melody's Life will be held at New Beginnings Church, 385 E. William St, Delaware, Ohio on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Dan, Jennifer, Nick and their families will receive family and friends from 11 a.m.-noon with her celebration service beginning at noon. Pastor Dave Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ocrahope.org.