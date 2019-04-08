Melody Kay Mussard, age 66, received her ultimate healing on Monday, March 18, 2019 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

A Celebration of Melody's Life will be held at New Beginnings Church, 385 E. William St, Delaware, Ohio on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The family will receive friends and family from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with her celebration service beginning at noon. Pastor Dave Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ocrahope.org.