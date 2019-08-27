SUNBURY — Michael Lee Ware, age 24, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away August 23, 2019 in Gahanna, Ohio.

Michael was born July 2, 1995 in Westerville, Ohio to Phillip "Mike" Ware and Donna M. (Weaver) Ware. He worked for Bryants Tree Service LLC; and graduated from ECOT and Delaware JVS.

Surviving are partner Tonya Sue Dickerson of Sunbury; daughter Brylee Mae Ware of Sunbury; his parents Phillip Mike and Donna Ware of McConnelsville; siblings, Alisha D. (Scott Schmidt Jr.) Ware of Westerville, Emily D. Ware (Shaun Hedges) of Amanda, Ohio, and John (Josie Wharton) Byrd of Nelsonville; nieces and nephews, Scott A. Schmidt III, Madison D. Schmidt, Tori Ann Hedges, and Bailey Mae Byrd; and grandparents, Roger and Benita Ware of Florida.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather Wilbur E. Weaver of New Plymouth; grandmother Dora A. Weaver McArthur; and great-uncle Jim Bosley.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Steve Smith officiating.

Calling hours will be observed 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, and 11 a.m. to time of service on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.