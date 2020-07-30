COLUMBUS — Michelle Lea Morrison, 48, of Columbus, passed away after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by family, colleagues and friends at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville. She was born August 14, 1971 in Delaware, Ohio to Jerry and Theda (Osborne) Morrison, both survive.

Other survivors include one Brother Scott (Carolyn) Morrison of Sunbury; a very special Niece, Kaitlyn; special Uncle and Aunt, Dave and Christie (Osborne) Peery; Aunt Sonia Osborne; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; one Aunt, Fonnie Zuckerman; and three Uncles, Hank Zuckerman and Johnny and Randy Osborne.

Michelle is a 1989 graduate of Hayes High School. She went on to graduate in 1993 with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Ohio Northern University. She served as the HR Manager at Westerville Public Library in the early years of her career. After receiving her RN certification from Columbus State College, she served as a registered nurse for Suncoast Hospice in Clearwater, Florida. She later returned to Ohio to continue her education and obtain a Bachelor's degree in Science from Ohio University. She continued her nursing career as an ER nurse at Mt. Carmel's St. Ann's Hospital. She had the reputation of wanting to provide the best care for each of her patients, with a warm smile and a dedicated heart. She then carried on to be a recovery room nurse at Mt. Carmel New Albany surgical hospital. Even with being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer she continued to provide remarkable care for her patients with a smile. In the early 2017, she started the process of opening her own hospice care company, named Life Path Community Hospice, which shows just how far her caring heart reached. Outside of work her hobbies included having social lunches with her friends and traveling the world.

The family of Michelle would like to thank the following people: Dr. Mikhail of the Zangmeister Cancer Center for his kindness and excellent care over the past year; Nurse Allie for her friendship and considerate care during her chemo treatments; and the hospice nurses, especially Grecie and Mandy. And to all friends and family who shared love and memories of Michelle, "we cherish those kinds words and thoughtfulness."

Friends and family may call 2-4 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware 43015. Graveside service, Monday at 11 a.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, also in Delaware, please enter through the front gate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.