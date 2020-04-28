Minamarie (Jewell) Crane passed away on April 26th while in Hospice Care at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home in Delaware, Ohio. She was born December 2, 1924 at her Finnish grandparent's farm outside of Rudyard in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Her parents were Arthur and Alma Marie Valja Jewell.

Although she grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, she always loved spending summers at the farm with her grandparents. Minamarie graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School in 1941. Soon after, she enrolled in nursing school which was interrupted by World War II and her marriage to her hometown sweetheart, Herman Thomas Crane Jr., a B-17 pilot.

Together, they embarked on a remarkable life dedicated to service for God and Country. While in the military, they were stationed all over America, as well as Japan and Germany. In 1959, Minamarie and Tom and their three children began the transition from military to civilian life in Westerville, Ohio. While there, Minamarie served for 14 years as the secretary to the Academic Dean at Otterbein College. Her husband, son Tom, and daughter Susan all attended and graduated from the college. At Otterbein, Minamarie provided a "home away from home" for many international students from places such as Sierra Leone, France, Germany, Greece and Hong Kong. Several of those students remained in contact for many years after they graduated.

Travel remained a passion throughout Tom and Minamarie's marriage. They covered most of the states, visiting many of the National Parks, as well as much of Canada, England and Japan. In 1979 they retired to Prescott, Arizona where they built their own home and enjoyed life to the fullest for twenty wonderful years. When health issues became unmanageable, they returned to Ohio to be near their daughter.

Minamarie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, her son Thomas William Crane, and her sister Maxine "Mickey" Cochrane. She is survived by her daughter Susan (William) Pasters, her son Steven Crane, her daughter-in-law Karla Crane, four grandchildren: Ben (Leah) Crane, Eve Crane, Nathan (Jessica) Crane, and Zack Pasters; six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by dear friends who became family: the Bentley's; her sister of the heart, Norma Webster, and the grown children of her dearest friends: the Kobayashi's, the Headley's, the Otto's, the Holderman's, and the Johnson's. To the very end, Minamarie was intensely proud of her family, both adopted and biological, her Finnish heritage, and her unwavering Christian faith.

A graveside celebration of her remarkable life will be held at a later date in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.