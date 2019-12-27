Miriam Pauline Ledley Miller joined her husband Fred Saturday evening, December 21st, 2019.

Her home birth on February 18th, 1932 in Radnor Township began her lifelong residence in Delaware County.

Polly's smile, laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Thursday January 2nd 2020 Robinson Funeral Home will host visiting hours from 4 to 6 p.m. with Eastern Star services to follow.

A private graveside service will be on Friday in Fairview Memorial Park in the Masonic garden.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Bonnie Jolliff and Ray and Lorinda Ihle for their love, support and devotion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pilot Dog Program, 625 West Town Street, Columbus Ohio 43215.

Condolences and memories maybe shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.