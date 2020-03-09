DELAWARE — Miriam Ragene Rinker, 88, of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Willow Brook Christian Village, Delaware.

Miriam was born on October 17, 1931 in Lewis Center to the late Clifford and Julia (Perkins) Fawn. She grew up in Lewis Center and had attended the Orange Township Schools. On August 18, 1952 she married Robert C. Rinker. Miriam worked at Ranco during the 1950s and then from the 1970s through the 1980s, Miriam along with her husband, Robert, owned and operated the Penn Insurance Agency. She had attended Delaware Grace Brethren Church for many years, where she was a member of the Gophers. Miriam then became and was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. She loved search word puzzles, eating chocolate cake and especially Snickers candy bars. Miriam loved her family and she was a wonderful mother. She was a generous person and would help anyone in need. She loved country music and would often sing those favorite songs.

Surviving is her daughter, Brenda (Jim) Looney of Ostrander and her son, David Rinker of Delaware; adopted niece and nephew, Angela and Kevin Detwiler of Columbus; four grandchildren, Eric (Laurie) Looney of Hilliard, Adam (Ginny) Looney of Delaware, Jena (William) Will of Arizona, Ashley (Shane) Forrestal of Columbus; six great grandchildren, Magen Rae, Aidan Looney, Maddy Looney, Tyler Looney, Lilliana Will, Lincoln Will; one sister, Thelma Ball of Hilliard; one brother, Don Fawn of Austin, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents that had preceded her in death was her husband, Robert C. Rinker who passed in 1995; and her eight siblings, Norma, Teed, Gladys, Janet, Clifford (Bud), Frank, Herbert (Demp) and Edith.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Marlborough Cemetery, Horseshoe Road, Delaware, with the Rev. Bill Benner, officiating.

Ragene's family would like to thank the Willow Brook Christian Village and Heartland Hospice for the special care that they gave their mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given the Church of Christ in Christian.

