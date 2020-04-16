Monica Lynn Starr passed away at the age of 62 (July 21st, 1957) at her daughters' home in Delaware, Ohio on Easter morning, Sunday, April 12th, 2020. Monica passed away holding the hands of her son and daughter.

Monica is survived by her one daughter, Shanna (Stephen) Harless; one son, TJ (Jen) ­Wellman; four grandchildren, Zachary, Owen, Maclen, and Theo; one brother, Bill (Joyce) Jackson, one sister, Pamela Croswell; and her beloved dog, Ginger. Monica is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Donna (Houston) Williams and her brother Mark Williams.

Monica retired as a valued team member of Petsmart. She was a strong single mother who devoted her life to raising her children and grandchildren as well as spending time in the word of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Monica always wanted us to remember to smile and be kind.

A service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve Monica's family.