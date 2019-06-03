DELAWARE — Muriel Morrison, 94, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was a resident of the Arbor's at Delaware.

Muriel was born in New York City on April 4, 1925, growing up with her brothers, Norman and Richard. A few years after graduating from high school in North Bergen, New Jersey, she met her husband, Milton, to whom she was married until Milton's death in June, 2013. Muriel and Milton resided in rural New Jersey where the couple raised their sons, moved to Delaware, Ohio in the mid-70's, made their way to Kansas City, Kansas until Milton retired in the mid-80's, and then came back to Delaware. Muriel thought of Delaware as home.

She took great pleasure from running the household and from establishing herself as a magnificent cook, a talent that was highly appreciated by her family. Her sons, Robert and Daniel, can still remember particular meals and particular desserts from forty years ago, and those recipes remain in the family. She was utterly devoted to her family, highly attentive and loving to her husband and sons.

Later, she delighted in the company of Will, her grandson. She also had a deep affection for the family pets, and her fondness for dogs remains a family trait.

Before Alzheimer's robbed Muriel of her identity over the course of her final years, she was a prolific reader. She possessed a sharp wit and had she been of a different generation, she would have had the opportunity to make good use of her substantial athletic ability. Her husband always insisted that she was the athlete of the family.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Schiffman; her mother, Sally Schiffman; and her brother, Richard Schiffman. She is survived by her son, Robert Morrison (Rosalie) of Louisville, KY; son, Daniel Morrison (Mary) of Delaware, OH; grandson, William Morrison (Shannon) of Bay Village, OH. and a great grandson, Henry Morrison.

At the request of Muriel Morrison, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the Robinson Funeral Rome, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, OR 43015. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Society ( ).

