Myron E. Thomas M.D
MOUNT VERNON — Myron E. Thomas, M.D, age 87, of Mount Vernon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was born on January 28, 1933 in Marion, Ohio to the late Carl and Ortola (Eddy) Thomas.

Myron graduated from Bowling Green State University and earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University. Myron practiced Internal Medicine in Mount Vernon for over 50 years. He enjoyed bird hunting with his wife, Norma and personally trained their bird dogs.

Myron is survived by his brother, J. Eddy (Barb) Thomas; sisters, Carla (Norbert) Hussey and Pam Thomas.

Myron is preceded in death by his wife Norma S. Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ducks Unlimited or Pheasants Forever in Myron's memory.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Myron E. Thomas, M.D.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
