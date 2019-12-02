DELAWARE — Nancy Ann Green, 90, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware. Nancy was born on March 7, 1929 in Delaware.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring for her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be given to: Bishop Educational Gardens/Lilyfest, 13200 Little Cola Rd., Rockbridge, Ohio, 43149.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is handling the arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.