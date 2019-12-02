Nancy Ann Green

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann Green.
Service Information
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH
43015
(740)-369-6751
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELAWARE — Nancy Ann Green, 90, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware. Nancy was born on March 7, 1929 in Delaware.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring for her family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be given to: Bishop Educational Gardens/Lilyfest, 13200 Little Cola Rd., Rockbridge, Ohio, 43149.

The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware is handling the arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.