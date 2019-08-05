Nancy Jo Smith Houser peacefully passed away at her home with family at her side on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Nancy Jo Smith was born on September 7, 1937 in Bremerton, Washington, to Leota Hulda Steffanni and Clement Mathew Smith. She married Robert George Houser, who survives her, in Arlington, OH on September 7, 1958. Nancy was a proud graduate of Lima Memorial Hospital's nursing program and worked as a registered nurse as Robert finished medical school.

Nancy and Robert raised four children; Amy Bogan (William), Laura Houser, Beth Small (CJ) and Robert Houser (Stacey). Nancy, better known as Nanny, was cherished by grandchildren, Kate, Daniel (Katelyn) and Benjamin (Marie) Bogan; Olivia, Alayna, Serena and Marcus Small; Grant and Gretchen Houser; Ryan and Rachel Houser; and great-grandchildren, Ella Brockman, Daniel and Owen Bogan. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Stephen Smith and fondly remembered by niece and nephews, David, Steve, John and Tom Houser, Monica (Smith) Fellows and Scott Smith; friends and extended family.

Nancy loved playing cards – Hand and Foot with her card club, Cribbage with her dad, and then with Steve until she was bed ridden. She enjoyed traveling, watching sports on TV, bird-watching and reading. She taught us to cook something special out of whatever was in the garden, to be kind, to color, sew, knit and make noodles. She would remind us to always have a full tank of gas and some money in your pocket because you never know when you may need to go somewhere, and that a little more sugar never hurt anyone. She always thanked Veteran's for their service.

A celebration of life will be held at the Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St, Sunbury, OH on Saturday, August 10 at 5:30 p.m.

As an expression of remembrance and in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Delaware County or the Sunbury United Methodist Church. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Houser family. Please share a memory or condolence with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.