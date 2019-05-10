Nancy Jo Talley Martin, 86, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019.

She was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on October 26, 1932 to Dewey and Virginia Talley. She was married for 64 years to Robert Bridges Martin on June 11, 1955 in Delaware, Ohio.

Nancy is the definition of what a true wife is to her husband and what a mother is to her children. She loved all equally, protected and cared for all, and only saw the good in all. Anyone who spent any time with Nancy fell in love with her wit, kindness, generosity, and conversation. Outside of family, conversation was the greatest gift Nancy gave and received.

Nancy came from a small-town upbringing with solid family values and personal integrity. She was Nancy Jo to her friends and family, a ray of sunshine that never stopped spreading warmth, love and kindness. She was a compassionate, kind and caring soul. We are all blessed to have shared her incredible life with her. She had a heart of gold and never left any doubt how she loved and appreciated her family. Some of her favorite pastimes were community dances and spending time with those dearest to her heart. She was an avid reader, loved playing tennis and her weekly Tuesday "lunch with the ladies." Nancy was notorious for remembering people's names wrong, although she always got the first letter to the name correct. She loved her solo driving trips across country to Ohio to see her sisters, and to visit her father's resting place. Nancy never missed a high school reunion or time with her friends. Her laughter, whether at herself or in good humor, always lit up a room and brought joy to those around her. Nancy was deeply loved and returned the love equally. She had the gift of always making one feel like they were her favorite. Our beloved Nancy will forever remain a part of us, continuing to live in our hearts.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert; brother John; children, Jeff, Mike, Scott, Judy, and Jill; 12 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a family of nephews and nieces. All of these, and her many friends she leaves behind, she touched and loved deeply.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the s Project [email protected]/donate. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com