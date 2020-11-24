DELAWARE — Nancy Marks Baileys, age 65, of Delaware, OH passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was born July 4, 1955 in Delaware, OH to the late Dale and Virginia (Thomas) Marks of Radnor, OH.

Nancy grew up in Radnor, OH. She graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1973. Following high school she worked for PPG and currently was working for Delaware County Health Department. She obtained degrees from Columbus State and Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. Nancy was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Delaware where she was extremely active and served in various roles including the choir and hand bell choir. She loved travel, golf, and family vacations at the beach. She was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. Some of her passions were crocheting, needlepoint, quilting and baking. She was well known for her giant trays of holiday cookies. She was a member of Delaware Lions Club and served on the Board of Elections. She enjoyed attending the Delaware County Fair and the Little Brown Jug.

She was very family oriented and loved attending the activities of her niece and nephews and later, her great nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brothers Jeff (Nikki) Marks of Westerville and Tom (Diana) Marks of Prospect. Also surviving are her niece Kara (Brock) Martin of Gahanna, Kurt (Laura) Marks of Westerville, Joshua (Lauren) Marks of Westerville and Jason (Tiffany) Marks of Delaware, nieces and nephews Luke, Liam, Sophie, Lucy, Logan, Brynna, Cason, Alivia, Savannah and Clayton.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Robinson Funeral Home .

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Radnor Cemetery, Radnor OH on Friday November 27, 2020 with Rev Deb Patterson officiating.

The family asks that all attendees observe social distancing and mask guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church 73 W Winter St Delaware, OH 43015.

The service will be live-streamed at https://m.facebook.com/delfpc.