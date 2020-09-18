Niki Marie Barlow, age 35, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Niki was born August 28, 1985 the daughter of Kim Barlow and Paul Ray. Niki was a beautiful soul, with an even more beautiful smile, who loved her children, deeply. She left us way too soon.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Kim (Gary Rhodes) Barlow; her father, Paul (Vickie Strohl) Ray, her significant other, Donavon Kellogg; son, Nathan Obert; daughter, Daja Kellogg; stepsons, Dustin and Daylton Kellogg. Also her brother, Rob Ray; sisters, Tina (Mo) Davis, and Amanda (Ed Fausnaugh) Strohl-Ray, father-in-law Donavon Kellogg Sr., sisters-in-law, Dawn (Jeff) Gase and Dana Klinger; uncles, Lee Ray, James Ray, and Harold Soice, several nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Milton and Lola Soice and John and Darlene Ray, mother-in-law, Nancy Kellogg; sister-in-law, Sharon Ray and numerous family members.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 until 5 pm. A funeral will be held 1 pm Monday at the funeral home with Ernie Lyons officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Niki's honor to Maryhaven or Choice One.

Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel is honored to serve Niki's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.