DELAWARE — Norm Lisle, 79 of Delaware passed away peacefully Monday morning, February 10, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born February 12, 1940 in Grundy County, Missouri, the son of the late Emmet & Mildred (McAtee) Lisle. Norm proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, and was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He was Honorably Discharged in October 1966. Norm would go on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Wright State University in 1973. During his time in college he would meet and later marry the love of his life, Judy (Bonfield).

Eventually Norm and Judy made their way to Delaware, Ohio. Norm worked as a Sales Agent and a Market Sales Manager for Allstate Insurance Company. Norm and Judy were also members of the Delaware Church of Christ, where Norm was a Deacon. He was on the Board of Directors for Willow Brook for over 30 years. After retirement Norm drove for Byers Toyota Dealership, either picking up or dropping off vehicles. Norm was also a member of the Delaware Kiwanis Club.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years Judy Lisle; son Jon (Julie) Lisle; daughter Jana Lisle-Watterson; grandsons Philip (Heather) Watterson and Joshua Lisle; great- granddaughter Scarlett Grace Watterson; brother Ty Lisle; sister Karen (Dan) Orr; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces, and great nephews.

When Norm wasn't active with Willow Brook, Kiwanis, or the church, he enjoyed being out on the golf course. He also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. He enjoyed watching, and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His family and those close to Norm will always remember the caring, compassionate man of God he was.

A Celebration of Norm's Life will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Delaware Church of Christ, 71 State Route 203, Delaware, Ohio 43015, with Pastor Josh Ball officiating. With military honor provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association, and the United States Air Force.

To Share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.