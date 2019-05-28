DELAWARE — Norma A. Harris 67, of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her residence.

She was born December 30th 1951, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Shirley Augustus & Fannie Elizabeth (Ratleff) Moore. Norma was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she attended after her family move to Delaware when she was nine. Norma was a philanthropist; always willing to donate in any way that she could and lend a helping hand. She also worked for the Community Action Organization in Delaware.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters Jennifer Baccus, Veronica (Bradley) Gunnett, and Rebecca Evans; grandchildren Robert Baccus, Anthony Hitchens, Dominique Baccus, Aarin Hitchens, San Juan Avina, Lucia Evans-Avina, and Dezarae Gunnett; 5 great grandchildren; brothers Thomas (Lillie) Moore, and Franklin (Bernice) Moore; sister Shirley Jean (Tinsley) Morris; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Norma could often be found spending time with her grandchildren, always energetic and on the go. She loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes play football and was lovingly known as "Buckeye Nana" by her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed shopping and listening to music. She will be remembered as the selfless, loving, caring, and compassionate woman that she was.

A celebration of life honoring Norma will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards Autism Speaks, 4700 Rock Side Road, Suite 420, Independence, Ohio 44131 or Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter, P.O. Box 875, Marion, Ohio 43301.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.