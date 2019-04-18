Norma Ellen (Curtis) Roof passed away on April 15, 2019, in The Villages, Florida after an extended illness.

Norma was born on October 3, 1934 in Delaware, OH to Stanley "Pete" and Dorothy (Morton) Curtis. Norma is survived by her beloved sons, Gary (Christie) Christian of Delaware, Ohio and Mark (Judy) Christian of Belleview, Florida; sister Marilyn Simpkins of Branson, MO; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband K. Dale Roof, and her son Roger (Connie) Christian. No services are planned.