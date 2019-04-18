Obituary
Print

Norma Ellen (Curtis) Roof

  |   Visit Guest Book

Norma Ellen (Curtis) Roof passed away on April 15, 2019, in The Villages, Florida after an extended illness.

Norma was born on October 3, 1934 in Delaware, OH to Stanley "Pete" and Dorothy (Morton) Curtis. Norma is survived by her beloved sons, Gary (Christie) Christian of Delaware, Ohio and Mark (Judy) Christian of Belleview, Florida; sister Marilyn Simpkins of Branson, MO; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband K. Dale Roof, and her son Roger (Connie) Christian. No services are planned.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.