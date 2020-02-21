DELAWARE — Norma J. (Kelly) Linville of Delaware, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware. She was born on April 17, 1926 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Eugene and Ella (Doris) Kelly.

Norma had lived in Delaware for 71 years and had been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She had worked as a sales associate at the Suburban Shop and the Little Shop, as well as a cashier at the People's Store. Norma was an active and enthusiastic volunteer at Grady Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, retiring in 2012. She also volunteered part-time at the Delaware Board of Elections. Norma loved spending time with her friends and family, always proud of her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 56 years, William D. (Bill) Linville, on June 7, 2001; her sisters, Mary Groves and Rhea Ehrler. Norma is survived by her three children, Mike (Marlene) Linville of Delaware, Vickie (Robert) Houck of Delaware and Chris (Tony) Acker of Port Orange, FL; four granddaughters, Amy Branham, Anne Keeder and Tracy Adams, all of Delaware and Dina French of West Chester, Ohio; as well as six great granddaughters; two great grandsons; three step-grandsons; four step-greatgrandchildren; and seven step-great great grandchildren; one sister, Dory (John) Langwasser of Southgate, MI and a brother, Bill Kelly of Southgate, MI.

A special thank you to Capital City Hospice and Willow Brook Christian Village.

A mass celebrating the life of Norma Linville will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 East William Street, Delaware, with the Rev. Fr. Kevin Kavanagh, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. The Robinson Funeral Home, Delaware, is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice or to St. Mary Catholic Church. All were loved by Norma and will miss her. To leave a condolence for Norma's family, please visit:www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.