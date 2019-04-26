DELAWARE — Norma J. Schupp, 88, of Delaware, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center.

She was born on August 25, 1930 in Ames, Iowa to the late Craig and Helen (Black) Moore, who along with a brother, Gary Moore, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Roger Schupp, and children, Michael (Kerrie) Schupp, Stephen (Kimberly) Schupp, Christopher (Mary) Schupp and Julie Schupp-Long. Also grandchildren, Craig, Kaitlin, Candace, Kyle, Tucker, Mason, Maggie, Judah and dear friend Suzy Schupp, and six great grandchildren.

Norma earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Home Economics Education from Iowa State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She taught at various places throughout the U.S. as she and her family moved with her career military husband. During her travels abroad, she lived in Casablanca, Morocco and Madrid, Spain. Norma came to Delaware in 1978 and taught at Willis Jr. High and Delaware Hayes High School, retiring from Hayes in 1991. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. She served as chairperson of the Delaware Home Economists, a docent at the Columbus Zoo and as a volunteer at the Delaware County Humane Society. Her great enjoyment in life was working with animals, especially dogs, and for a period of time was a breeder of miniature poodles.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:30–7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow, at the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 East William Street, Delaware. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Delaware County Humane Society.

The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware is honored to be serving Norma Schupp's family.

