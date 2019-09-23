ASHLEY — Norma Jane Wood, 87, of Ashley passed away Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019 in the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She was born on August 23, 1932 in Delaware, the daughter of the late Archie Earl Knauber and Myrtle Marie (Gale) Knauber. On September 19, 1953, Norma married the love of her life Dale Leon Wood. Together they shared 61 years of marriage. Sadly, Dale passed away on January 17, 2015.

Receiving a degree in taxes and bookkeeping, she worked for herself for many years. She enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, traveling cross country, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo and Saturday night family card games. She was an avid fan of Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Norma is survived by her four children, Janie Sue (Everette) Summers of Hixson, Tennessee, Larry Dale (Pamela) Wood of Ostrander, John Wesley (Sharon) Wood of Marengo, and Clara Kay Honeter of Radnor; 14 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Norma is preceded in death by her son-in-law Ronnie Honeter, 4 brothers and 5 sisters.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Everette Summers and Rev. Izetta Torina officiating. Burial will follow in Radnor Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Arbors at Delaware Dementia Wing.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Wood family.