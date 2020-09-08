DELAWARE — Norma Jean Breece, age 81 of Delaware passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 following an extended illness, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 2, 1939 in Sabina the only daughter, of three children to the late Orley M. Shockey and Ola L. (May) Simpson. She attended Grace Brethren Church in her younger years and had been attending Christ the King Church most recently. Norma retired from Ranco as an assembler after 32 years of service.

She is survived by her children: Lee Anna (Charlie) Dickason and Karen (David) Burton both of Delaware, Dee Anna (Mike Baker) Shrader of Cardington, and Keith (Sue) Breece of Ashley, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; special friends Rose Robinson, and Marie Krouse; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Gayland "Dago" Breece in 2004, son Kenneth Breece in 1981, granddaughter Erica Burton Pounds, and great-grandson Kolton Honeter, and brothers Harold and Bill Shockey.

Norma was a family-oriented woman, who took care of her mother, and husband in their final days, and would always put her family first before herself. She enjoyed reading and coloring, and also enjoyed bowling in her younger years and watching wrestling. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, because she knew it was a time to be gathered with her family. Her family and those close to her will remember her as the loving, caring, sincere, and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that she was.

Friends may call Thursday 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr at W. William St., Delaware where services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed. Following the graveside services a reception will be held at Christ the King Church, 4701 US-23, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Memorial contributions can be made to Tranquility Hospice, 1949 West Central Ave, Suite C, Delaware Ohio, 43015, or Central Ohio Diabetes Association, Delaware Chapter, P.O. Box 81, Delaware, Ohio 43015

