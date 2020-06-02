MARION — Norma Jean Decker, age 91, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Cedar Park Regional Medical Center in Cedar Park, TX, shortly after moving to Texas with her daughter and son-in-law following a brief illness. On April 19, 1929, Norma was born in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of the late Odous and Viola (Raines) Van Houten. She graduated from Willis High School in the class of 1947. Shortly following graduation, Norma married the love of her life, David E. Decker, on August 28, 1951. Together they shared nearly fifty-two years of marriage, lovingly raising two daughters: Cynthia and Kathy. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2003. For his family, David built their home at 1665 Bellefontaine Avenue in Marion, where Norma called "home" for sixty-two years. A loving homemaker, Norma took pride in caring for her husband and daughters. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother they could have ever asked for. Having a green thumb, Norma loved gardening and tending to her flower gardens. She enjoyed doing her own yard work and cared for her yard until she was 90 years of age. She also enjoyed making crafts of all types and sewing. Blessed with caring neighbors, Norma had special neighbors who checked on her over the past several years and her dear forever friend, Geri Long. She was happiest in her later years with the companionship of her beloved pet yorkie, "Opie." Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters and son-in-laws: Cynthia (Sam) Sparling of Leander, TX, and Kathy (Tom) Fetter of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren: Heather (Scott) Sparling Coleman, TX, Austin Fetter, AZ, and Derek Fetter, AZ; three great-grandchildren: Spencer and Sloan Coleman, and Kaliana Lazarow; and several nieces and nephews. Including her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by her two sisters: Darlene Foster and Vesta Tennant. Services honoring Norma's life will be observed privately by her family. Burial will be held in Marion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302. Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Norma's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.