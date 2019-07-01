POWELL — Norma Jean Lazar, age 90 of Powell, OH, passed away at her home Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Norma Jean was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on November 15, 1928, to Rev. Ernest and Gertrude Claytor. She was the third of four children.

In addition to her parents, Norma Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Cruse and brother, Harold Claytor. She is survived by Sister, Rosemary Pollard, Waverly, Ohio.

On June 19, 1946, Norma Jean married Alex Lazar and lived in Waverly, Ohio prior to moving to Delaware. Four children were born of this marriage: Sherry Lazar, Mike (Rita) Lazar, Randy (Candy) Lazar, and Sharma (Steve Johnson) Lazar. She was blessed with five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jean and Alex were married 73 years! She was a loving and caring wife. Many beautiful memories were created by her and Alex and cherished by both.

After their marriage, Norma Jean and Alex began singing in various churches spreading the gospel through music. Norma Jean served the Lord through being the church pianist, teaching Sunday school, visiting the sick and witnessing for the Lord to all who would listen. Her life's mission was serving wherever God would lead her.

In the last few years of her life, those wonderful memories began to fade. Two things she never forgot was how to pray a beautiful prayer and the words to so many hymns she had played throughout her years. She would always say in her darkest times that God would never leave her or forsake her. Her faith in God was unwavering! We believe she touched so many lives in the years she was here. She was the most loving wife and truest Christian mother we could have ever had. Her Christian example, dedication to family and her love for us will never be forgotten. She is finally home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5–7 p.m., and for one hour on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 11 a.m.–noon, with a service to follow at noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH with Rev. William Benner and Rev. David Cyrus officiating. Donations in Norma's memory may be made to Delaware Church of Christ in Christian Union or Ohio Health Hospice.

