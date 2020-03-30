ASHLEY — Norma Jean Wilde 85, of Ashley passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Born July 4, 1934 in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry & Jessie (Cumston) Elliott. Norma attended and later graduated from Hyatts High School in 1952. Upon graduation Norma joined the United States Air Force and proudly served her country during the Korean War, two years later Norma was honorably discharged.

In 1953 she married Richard C. Wilde, who she supported in his continued involvement in the military for over 20 years, and kept things under control on the home front. Over their 63 years of marriage they raised a family, toured the world, and enjoyed retirement until Richard's passing in April 2016.

After the military, Noma found her calling as a Press Operator for Ranco Manufacturing in Delaware and Plain City, she retired from there after 25 years of service. Norma was also a life member of Ashley American Legion Chapter 104, and the VFW Auxiliary 1067. She was also a Golden Age Eagle with the Delaware Eagles Chapter 376.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Wilde, sons Lyle, Christopher, and Dennis, daughter Karen Metzger, brothers Richard Elliott and Gerald Elliott, and sisters Betty Pool and Carol Neville.

Norma is survived son Daniel (Sandy) Wilde; daughter Brenda Wilde; five grandchildren Orion Wilde, Richard Wilde, Dustin Brokaw, Stephen Metzger, and Debbie Selmon; Thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma enjoyed spending any time she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Ashley Union Cemetery, in Ashley, Ohio where military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. Friends may join the family on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015 from 3–7 p.m. for visitation.

