WORTHINGTON — Norma Lucille (Johnson) Longhenry, age 88, of Worthington, OH, passed in peace on June 5th, 2020.

Norma is preceded in death by her father, Russell Johnson; mother, Hazel (Halfhill) Pence; husband, Louis (Bud) Eugene Longhenry; sister, Melba (Johnson) Hopper; daughter, Carolyn (Longhenry) Cochrun; and son, James Louis Longhenry.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Longhenry) Rea; son, Richard (Linda) Longhenry; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; 3 nieces; and 3 nephews.

Norma was raised in Powell, worked in the family business (Louis E Longhenry & Assoc.) and operated a carry out on the family property until sometime after the death of her husband in 1969. She spent the rest of her working life managing Mobil offices for three different amusement companies over the years. She resided at Oak Leaf assisted living in Worthington for the last five years. There she was known as the story teller and bingo extraordinaire. She had many life time friends and many new friends at Oak Leaf.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined and posted on the Rutherford-Corbin website and on Facebook. For condolences, www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.