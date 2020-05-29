Norma S. Thomas
MOUNT VERNON — Norma S. Thomas, 85, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Country Court Nursing Center in Mount Vernon. She was born on February 14, 1935 in Delaware to the late David and Frances (Cummins) Shaw. Norma graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She retired from the Worthington City Schools, where she taught kindergarten for many years. Norma enjoyed bird hunting with her husband, Myron and personally trained their bird dogs. She was the advisor for the Knox County 4-H Canine Companion dog club for many years. Norma is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Dr. Myron Thomas. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Knox County Dog Shelter in Norma's memory. To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Norma S. Thomas.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
