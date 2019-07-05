DELAWARE — Pamala F. Seum Hart, age 66 of Delaware passed away Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital following a courageous three-year battle against cancer.

She was born on December 27, 1952 in New Albany to the late Donald and Marna (Fishbaugh) Seum. A graduate of New Albany High School in 1972, she had worked as a nanny and with Wendy's of Delaware on US 23 in numerous capacities.

Described as fierce and courageous, she was also caring and loving. A collector of angels and wildlife figurines, she enjoyed gardening and word searches. One always willing to lend a helping hand, she assisted her family with their 4-H activities. She cooked for an army at the holidays. Her chili, scalloped potatoes, and meatloaf will long be remembered and her peanut butter pie and cookies were described as simply out of this world.

Pamala treasured time with her family. Strong-willed, there was nothing she could not do. She was genuine to her core; brave and a true fighter.

She is survived by her children: Michelle Gerfen of Delaware, Robert Hart (fiancé Tiff Stauffer) of Marion, Holly Hart; 6 grandchildren: Kayla, Cody, Kelsey, Mackenzie, Hannah, and Tes; siblings: Erwin Seum, Larry (Shay) Seum, Linda Souder, Deb Blankenship; numerous nieces and nephews; and trusted companion Dog Daisy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Hart in 2015.

Friends may call from 6–8 p.m. Monday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Stefanie Spielman Cancer Fund, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.

