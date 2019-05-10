Pamela Sue Wolfe, 69, of Marion, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Delaware. Pamela was born on June 21, 1949 in Marion where she grew up and had attended school. She met and then married Robert Wolfe, and for a short time, the two lived in Delaware and then moved to Marion where they lived for many years. While living in Marion, she had been a waitress. Pamela loved to read books and would often go to the library and bring home many books and often finish reading all of them and then return to the library for more. She also enjoyed listening to country music.

Surviving is her mother, Rosella Warren of Marion; son, Scott A. Wolfe of Marion and his fiancé, Moon Gilpin; longtime companion, Robert R. Wolfe of Delaware; grandchildren, Skylar Wolfe of Delaware and Connor Wolfe of Radnor; two brothers, Steve (Debbie) Swartz of Big Island and William Swartz of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles Pickering; step-father, William Swartz; daughter, Bobby Kay Wolfe; and brother, Jamie Swartz.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10 a.m., with Pastor Kathy Hobson of Warrensburg United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrensburg United Methodist Church, 1025 St. Rt. 257, Delaware, Ohio, 43015

