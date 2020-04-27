Patricia A. Smith, age 57, native of Sunbury, OH, departed this life early Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born to the late Jack B. Smith and Mary Lois Smith on December 27, 1962.

Tricia attended Big Walnut High School before getting married and having two Children, Daughter Malissa A. Crawford, 36 and son, Devon M. Crawford, 34, both of Delaware, OH.

Tricia then became a guard for ORW in Marysville, Ohio where in her spare time she enjoyed making ice cream cones at the dairy in Prospect, Ohio. This is where she learned to love to travel. Which landed her in Sarasota County, Florida for over the last decade of her life where her heart became the sunset, sea turtles and shells.

No matter where or what she was doing, she was most passionate about her relationship with her God. So now I know her soul is at rest. In addition to her children she leaves behind 7 grandchildren, sisters, Paula, Lois and Shirley Smith and brother Michael J. Smith.

Flower donations may be sent to the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury or donations may be made to the Humane Society in honor of her favorite dog, Mousse.

Private family services.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.