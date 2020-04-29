MARION — Patricia A. Stutler, age 66 of Marion passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Ostrander home of her daughter, Regina.

She was born on September 10, 1953 in Delaware to the late Carl Eugene Albert and Regina Rose Yates. After attending Delaware Hayes High School, she worked as a nurse's aide for Sarah Moore Home. She retired from Burns International Security.

Pat enjoyed attending Holy Spirit Fellowship in Delaware and working on crafts. She collected Boker Tree Brand knives and had a passion for breeding and raising Bichon Frise. Pat treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her beautiful green eyes and her love of family.

She is survived by her longtime boyfriend of 24 years Russ Hoch; children: Regina (Lynn) Upchurch of Ostrander, Billie Slagle of Marysville, Rick (Heidi) Stutler of Marion, Diana Blanton of Marion; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Strickland of St. Petersburg, FL, Theresa Severance of Centerburg, Malinda Combs of Delaware, Rita Sayre of Marion, Susan Alig of Marion; brothers, Philip Albert of Marion, David Albert of Marion, Tom Albert of Waldo and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents Boyd and Zola Smithers, and step-grandfather Allen Yates.

Services will be observed privately by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.