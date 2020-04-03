Patricia Ann Staley, 85, passed away peacefully March 24, 2020. Patricia was born October 21, 1934 to Frank and Lottie (Potak) Barwinski in Detroit, Michigan.

She graduated from Fordson High School in 1952, Henry Ford Community College in 1954 and Michigan State Normal College (Eastern Michigan University) in 1956 with majors in Social Science and Elementary Education. She first taught for the Dearborn Public Schools. After marrying her Buckeye, the late Dave Staley, in 1958, she taught for Upper Arlington Public Schools, St. Joseph's Academy and Delaware City Schools. By far, her favorite classroom was the Basic Skills Center at Willis Intermediate School, where she worked to enhance the learning skills of students struggling with math and reading.

After retiring in 1994, Pat volunteered with the Ohio Reads Program, was active with the Delaware Retired Teachers Association, and continued to share her love of teaching with her grandchildren. She was passionate about making a difference in her students' lives both in and out of the classroom by campaigning for school levies, hot lunch programs in every building and equal education for all.

Her political activism reached beyond advocating for the public schools. Pat was a member of the Delaware County Democratic Party, The League of Women Voters, and the Ohio Democratic Party State Central Committee. In 1978 she ran for the 66th Ohio House seat. For many years she advocated for a Department of Peace at the national level.

Following in her mother's footsteps, she was an advocate for social justice. Growing up with a younger sister with multiple disabilities, she was driven to fight for those less fortunate than her. She was ahead of her time, progressive, caring and tenacious. Pat was also active in the Delaware Community, Delaware City Women's Club and the OWU Newcomers and Faculty Clubs. In 2005 she received the Delaware County Democratic Party's Citizens Award for exemplary service and dedication. In addition, she enjoyed playing the piano, going to Jazzercise, attending performances, concerts, lectures and sporting events at Ohio Wesleyan.

Her love and dedication to her family was unwavering to the end. She was a loving partner and constant companion to her late husband, David Staley, of 61 years. She especially loved dancing with him whether it was ballroom, cheek-to-cheek, or the polka. Both Pat and Dave were always there for their children and grandchildren. They attended many sporting events, performances and other extracurricular activities and loved being grandparents. Pat always took comfort in knowing that though she was physically apart from Dave, their hearts would be together forever. The family now takes comfort knowing their hearts and souls are together and they are dancing the polka in heaven.

Patricia is survived by her children, Lisa (Shawn) Flahive, Laura Staley, Paul (Karen) Staley; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; sister Marlene Siverns; sister-in-law Barbara Bayless; and numerous extended family members. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Lottie and Frank Barwinski; her husband, Dave Staley; and sisters Andrea Houston and Marsha Barwinski.

The family is especially grateful to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their attentiveness and tenderness of care to both Pat and Dave and to Willow Brook Christian Village for outstanding care to both of them. Donations can be made to Ohio Wesleyan University in honor of Patricia. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.