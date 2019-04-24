GALENA — Patricia Fay "Patti" Rogers, age 66, of Galena, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Arbors of Delaware surrounded by her loving family.

Retired from a long career as Office Manager. Member of Delaware Eagles Auxiliary #376. Patti was truly content and thoroughly enjoyed being at home with her family and her beloved dog, Daffney. She also enjoyed going to the casino, camping and was an avid Browns fan.

Born July 21, 1952 in Flint, Michigan to the late Truman and Evelyn J. Rice. Also preceded in death by husband, Bill Rogers and sister, Diana Daniels. Survived by devoted daughters, Becky (JR) Tuller of Delaware, Amy (Fritz) Raidel of Columbus, Jeannie (Woody Bagwell) Taylor of Cardington; significant other of 8 years, Phil Ward; siblings, Ronald (Pamela) Rice, Brenda Corkins and Betty Jane (Russell) Newton all of Michigan; step-son, Rich (Lorie) Rogers of Sunbury; step-daughters, Margie (Brian) Niemela of Delaware, Traci (Brian) Cramer of Delaware, Katie (Dan Wiland) Ward of Mt. Gilead; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many other family members and friends.

Funeral Service at noon, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at De-Vore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Cheshire Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Ave #300, Marion, OH 43302 in Patti's memory. De-Vore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Patti's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.