Patricia Jean "Pat" Liggett
DELAWARE — Patricia "Pat" Jean Liggett, age 80, of Delaware, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on April 28, 2020. Pat was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, as well as a loving friend to many. Pat was a longtime member of St Mary's church, she loved being active in her community and served on the board of SourcePoint (formally Council for Older Adults) as well as being a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She spent much of her life helping and advocating for the drug- and alcohol-addicted, including working for OAADAC and NAADAC organizations. She retired as a service coordinator from OPEP helping the addicted Physicians of Ohio. Pat is preceded in death by parents Irene and Thomas Edward Lewis, and grandson Thomas J. Liggett. Survived by brother Thomas Lewis, children Joe (Elena) Liggett, Susan (Mark) Lynch, Thomas (Beverly) Liggett, beloved niece Tina (Rick) Lewis-Vickers, grandchildren Ashleigh Liggett, Jonathan Lynch, Samantha Perry, Joshua Lynch, Heather Lynch 5 great grandchildren and several loved nephews. A memorial/celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In leu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
