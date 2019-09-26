DELAWARE — Patricia Jeanette Coffee, 74, of Delaware passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 3, 1945 in Delaware to the late Leo and Thelma Pauline (Liebenderfer) Maloney. She graduated from St. Mary High School and later Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Springfield.

An LPN, Patricia worked many years for Dr. Parker and later worked part-time and eventually full-time for Delaware County, retiring as Deputy Treasurer.

Patricia was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and she enjoyed traveling, socializing and playing cards. She was always on the go and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When younger, she enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Julie (Bruce) Ross of Ashley and Eric (Melissa) Coffee of Marengo; 6 grandchildren, Tayler Coffee, Kala Coffee, Dillon (Kristen) Coffee, Jacob Ross, Alexys (Seth) Stevenson, and Garrett Coffee; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, James Maloney of Delaware.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband Dallas Lee Coffee and her brother John Patrick Maloney.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. at the Sndyer-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at West William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Patricia's life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Ashley Union Cemetery. The St. Mary Bereavement Committee will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room.

Contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to OhioHealth/HomeReach Hospice.

