PLAIN CITY — Patricia L. Seely, age 67 of Plain City, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in her brothers home surrounded by family. Born October 14, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Albert Lee "Abb" and Betty Lou (Nesser) Seely.

Pat is a 1971 graduate of Dublin High School, the same school her mother graduated from. She retired from Huntington Bank and attended The Salvation Army Church of Delaware.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by sister, Pamela Borden and brother, Doug Seely.

Pat is survived by her brothers and sisters, Mike (Lesa) Seely of Plain City, Jack Seely of New Mexico, Jill (Jack) Haven of Mt. Gilead; nieces and nephews, Sean Seely, Jason Seely, Chad Seely, Jody (Joel) Queen, Nick Seely and Josh Seely; brother-in-law, Lynn Borden; sister-in-law, Pam Seely; special friends and next door neighbors, Carol Tolson and Nancy Davis; along with her devoted, "Lily."

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Jerome Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the PO Box 415 Sandusky, OH 44871-0415.

