DELAWARE — Patricia Louise Keeler, age 86 of Delaware and formerly Sunbury, died Monday evening, April 27, 2020 at her son's residence in Delaware.

She was born on October 27, 1933 in Lewisburg, West Virginia to the late Clark Lee Alford and Gladys L. (Morgan) Alford. A 1952 graduate of Central High School, she served as a receptionist for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company.

Patricia is a member of the Hope Lutheran Church in Sunbury and volunteered frequently at the Blood Mobile in Sunbury. She enjoyed making crafts and was a former Girl Scout.

She is survived by sons, Randy Lee Keeler of Delaware and Russell (Jason) Dedek-Keeler of Bermuda Dunes, CA.; 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Hannah, Matthew and Sarah; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Rodney L. Keeler, whom she married on April 5, 1957. Preceded in death also by her son Rodney Scott Keeler, her 2 brothers Harry and Donald Alford and her 4 sisters, Barbara Holiday, Dorothy Schlegelmlich, Betty Goodwin, and Doris Hudson.

Given the national emergency relating to the Coronavirus, the family has decided to postpone any memorial gathering and celebration of life services until a later date.

Private interment will be held for the family at Trenton Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Lutheran Church, PO Box 255, Sunbury, Ohio 43074.

