Patricia Mary Redinbaugh, 76, of Ashley passed away early Saturday morning, March 23, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

She was born March 12, 1943 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

She was very active in various church communities and enjoyed going to the Free Store and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her 2 sons, James Nolan Redinbaugh Jr. and Thomas Charles (Angel) Redinbaugh of Ashley; 2 daughters, Lisa (Randy) Wright and Wanda Redinbaugh of Texas; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lisa Schmidt and Larry Harley for their love and support from beginning to end.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, James Nolan Redinbaugh Sr.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Redinbaugh family.

To share a fond memory of Patricia or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com