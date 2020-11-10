1/1
Patricia Sue Seibert
ASHLEY — Patricia Sue Seibert, 67 of of Ashley passed away Monday afternoon, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born September 11, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert & Martha (Fry) Bowers. She attended and later graduated from Clairfork High School in Bellville, Ohio in 1971.

Patricia worked for Sun-Ray as a factory worker for many years, and then worked as a bank teller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Lloyd Seibert.

Left to cherish her memory are son Larry (Christine) Huffman; grandchildren Emily, Elissa, Larry Jr. Huffman; brothers Bob Squires, Dan (Sherral) Bowers, and Ty (Julie) Bowers; sister Pam (Dale) Nitzche; nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Patricia enjoyed reading, working on all kinds of puzzles including jigsaw, crossword, and word searches. She also found great pleasure in just being in nature, under a shade tree.

A celebration of Life service will take place Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio, where family and friends may gather from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence pleased visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
