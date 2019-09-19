RICHWOOD — Patti Lee Krebehenne, 63, of Richwood, died peacefully Wednesday morning September 18, 2019 at The James at OSU in Columbus.

She was born September 26, 1955 in Kenton to the late James Richard "Dick" and Marjorie J. (Retterer) Skidmore.

On August 3, 1974 she married her high school sweetheart and two-time prom date, Dan Krebehenne in the First United Methodist Church. From cheering him on during high school basketball games to taking their bucket list trip to Alaska and their family cruise, they were inseparable soul mates, always holding hands.

Patti was a 1973 graduate of the North Union High School, the school was very important in her life, she had worked at the elementary as the head cook and was an active supporter of all her family's activities, Patti was a true "Wildcat."

Patti was an active and dedicated member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church. One of her favorite times at the church was when she served as youth group leader when her kids were younger. She belonged to the Richwood Matinee Club, the Mohecan Saddle Club, Mother's Club and had formerly been involved with the North Union Softball, Springenfest and any event her family was into. Camping was always a special time for Patti.

She was known for her baking; her cinnamon rolls were a specialty. Patti loved her horses, Fliver and Cody. She also had a special place in her heart for her dogs.

Patti had worked for the Ohio Wesleyan University for over 15 years. She also had worked for the Richwood Bank, helping with the start of the branch in Delaware as the Branch Manager. Patti was very community minded with all that she did, but in the end, it was her family that was the center of her life.

Surviving are her husband, Dan, their daughters: Kari (Randy) Wiley, Megan (Tim) Mathews, Kandi Krebehenne and Mary Krebehenne all of Richwood; Sisters: Peggy (Don) Hays of West Mansfield and Pam (Doug) Laucher of Marion; Grandchildren: Kinze (Alex) McCullough, Karlee (Dakota Dunlap) Wiley, Koldan Wiley, Harrison Krebehenne, Sidney (Mason Clark) Girton, Brooklyn Mathews, Sammi Girton, Callie Mathews, Izzy Mathews, Ashlee and Kale Kohler; One special great granddaughter: Myla McCullough; Many dear nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Richwood First United Methodist Church, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Burial will take place at a later date in the Claibourne Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the North Union Athletic Boosters, the Richwood Fair for the "Arena Fund" and the First United Methodist Church.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.