Patty (Thompson) Cram, age 65, of Delaware, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence.

The Mentoring Coordinator for 19 years with the Delaware County Juvenile Court where she received many awards and accolades for the T.E.A.M and M.O.M.S programs. She devoted herself to helping children in the community.

Patty attended Highpoint Nazarene Church, was a member of Eagles Aerie Auxillary #376, Delaware, was a great cook and fantastic baker. She enjoyed collecting crystal and Fenton Art Glass. Patty was most proud of and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was always there to help her family and cherished every moment.

Born August 12, 1953 in Marietta, Ohio to the late William V. and Hazel L. Thompson. Graduated from Marietta High and earned her Associates Degree at Columbus State. In addition to her parents, Patty is preceded in death by her brother, William Thompson and mother-in-law Joyce Cram.

She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Mike P. Cram; father-in-law Donald Cram; brother-in-law Patrick (Debbie) Cram; children, Bill (Barb) Close of Whipple, OH, Malisa (Bryan) Adams of Delaware, Traci (Brian Koczan) Hendershot of Delaware; step-children, Chad (Jodi) Cram of Pickerington, Sean (Ronda) Cram of Pickerington, Justin (Jen) Cram of Richwood; grandchildren, Kylee and Branden Close, Hope and Brooke Adams, Tyler Menezes; step-grandchildren, Emma and Dillon Cram, Madison and Logan Cram, Sarah, Havana, Phoenix, Nami and Timothy Cram, Andrew, Adam and Alli Smathers; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, (formerly 1510 W. William St.), Delaware. Additional visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home in Marietta, Ohio. Funeral service and burial to take place 10 a.m. at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Whipple, Ohio.

Contributions may be made to , in Patty's memory. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve Patty's family. Special memories and condolences may be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com