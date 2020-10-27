1/1
Patty Sue Mackley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patty Sue Mackley, age 78, formerly of Sunbury passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Elm Croft Assisted Living Center in Hurricane, W.V.

She was born on June 8, 1942, in Logan, W.V. to the late Wesley and Della (Triplett) Caldwell. For 25 years Patty worked with the former Nestles' plant in Sunbury and retired in 2004 from Abbott Laboratory.

Through out her life she worked hard, was a member of Genoa Baptist Church, and enjoyed eating out.

She is survived by her daughter Robin Helton of Marengo, daughter-in-law Michele Mackley of Cross Lanes, W.V., the mother of three of her grandchildren, Becky (Hobbs) Baham, grandchildren: Curtis, Randy, Cameron, Joni, and Brandon, great-grandchildren: Christian, Cannon, Gauge, Abby, Molly, Aria, Cody, Riley, and Lilley, brother Clifford Caldwell of Lodi, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Lowell R. Mackley in 2007, son Dean Mackley in 2020, sisters: Mabel Caldwell, Juanita Fields, Gladys Blevins, Beatrice Wells, Opal Maddox, Jewell Stover, Imogene Caldwell, brothers Fred, and Cecil Caldwell.

Friends may call 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Frank Carl officiating. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Genoa Baptist Church.

Memories of Patty, as well as condolences, may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved