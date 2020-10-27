Patty Sue Mackley, age 78, formerly of Sunbury passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Elm Croft Assisted Living Center in Hurricane, W.V.

She was born on June 8, 1942, in Logan, W.V. to the late Wesley and Della (Triplett) Caldwell. For 25 years Patty worked with the former Nestles' plant in Sunbury and retired in 2004 from Abbott Laboratory.

Through out her life she worked hard, was a member of Genoa Baptist Church, and enjoyed eating out.

She is survived by her daughter Robin Helton of Marengo, daughter-in-law Michele Mackley of Cross Lanes, W.V., the mother of three of her grandchildren, Becky (Hobbs) Baham, grandchildren: Curtis, Randy, Cameron, Joni, and Brandon, great-grandchildren: Christian, Cannon, Gauge, Abby, Molly, Aria, Cody, Riley, and Lilley, brother Clifford Caldwell of Lodi, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Lowell R. Mackley in 2007, son Dean Mackley in 2020, sisters: Mabel Caldwell, Juanita Fields, Gladys Blevins, Beatrice Wells, Opal Maddox, Jewell Stover, Imogene Caldwell, brothers Fred, and Cecil Caldwell.

Friends may call 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Frank Carl officiating. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Genoa Baptist Church.

Memories of Patty, as well as condolences, may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.