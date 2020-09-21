Paul Ballard Sabine, 81, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. He was born October 22, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Hale and Marjorie (Ballard) Sabine. He graduated from Glenbard High School, Glen Ellyn, Illinois in 1956, and from DePauw University, phi beta kappa, in 1960, with a BA degree in English and Commercial Art.

Paul served five years as a supply officer in the U.S. Air Force, and was honorably discharged at the rank of captain. After military service, he was employed as advertising manager for a consumer products manufacturer in Grayslake, Illinois. He attended night school and received an MBA in Marketing from Northwestern University in 1969. At Celanese Piping Systems in Hilliard, Ohio, he rose to the level of product manager for the plumbing products division. In 1980, he was hired as marketing manager for an industrial manufacturing conglomerate in Marion, Ohio. Since 1994, he has been the owner of Paradigm Marketing, an advertising agency serving business-to-business clients throughout central Ohio.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles. He is survived by his wife Kerry Shanklin, daughters Ann Catherine Sabine and Karen Jane Sabine, their mother Susan Sabine, stepdaughter Abby Dorn, and grandchildren Melanie Rumpel, Benjamin and Nathaniel Tesler, and Samuel and Maceo Bermudez..

A self-taught musician, Paul sang bass with his father in the choir at St. Mark's Church in Illinois, and played electric guitar in many small jazz groups (often professionally) throughout high school, college and military service. Since 1973, he was a cast member of Vaud-Villities, Columbus, Ohio, singing bass in the chorus, and serving variously as cast president, chairman of their board, editor of the show printed program, and business manager. He was a singer in the Delaware Community Chorus where he served as treasurer for more than 30 years. He was a faithful member of St. Peter Episcopal Church in Delaware, serving as senior warden, vestry member, trustee, and singing in the choir.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter in the spring. He will be interred in St. Peter's memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army or to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, All Saints Memorial Fund.

