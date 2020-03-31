Paul Edward "Eddie" Hensley of Delaware, OH, and previously a resident of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run in Delaware, Ohio.

He was born September 14, 1932 in Delaware, OH, the only child of the late Erma Christine (Spees) and Paul Emmett Hensley. He grew up in Delaware, Columbus and Buckeye Lake, and graduated from Millersport High School at Buckeye Lake in 1950. He married Lois Lavern Orahood in 1958, and they had two children.

He began a lengthy military service in 1949 joining the U.S. Naval Reserve crewing the F4-U Corsair. After attending 2 years at the Ohio State University, he enrolled and graduated from the Aviation Cadet Training program at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. In September 1956, he received his pilot's wing at Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio, Texas followed by a 4-year commitment to the active duty U.S. Air Force. He was jet fighter pilot-qualified, but spent most of his active duty Air Force time flying the C-118 (DC-6B) for the Military Air Transport Service (MATS). His time in MATS took him all around the world from the South Pacific, to Europe, and Greenland. In 1960, he transferred to the Ohio Army National Guard flying the Cessna L-19A/O-1E Bird Dog. Following a short stint in the Air Force Reserves flying the C-123K he retired as a Major in 1974 after serving more than 24 years, attaining a Command Pilot rating and accumulating over 3,400 flying hours.

Throughout the Reserve/Guard portion of his military career, he also served more than 20 years with the Sunray Stove Company in Delaware, including flying the company plane. Following an early retirement, he and Lois moved to Port Charlotte, FL, where they lived for over 20 years. They returned to Delaware a few years ago to be near their children and grandchildren.

Eddie enjoyed boating and fishing in Buckeye Lake, Lake Erie and the Intercoastal Waterway on Florida's Gulf Coast. He loved his boat (Trojan F-32) so much that he carried a picture of it around in his wallet. They made many friends traveling around and enjoyed going on cruises.

Eddie loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years Lois, children Carol Huffman of Norwich, and Eric (Michelle) Hensley of Westerville, grandchildren Drake Huffman and Ryan Hensley. The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Brook at Delaware Run and Capital City Hospice for all their loving care and attention.

A small, private funeral service will be held the 1st week of April 2020 followed by burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

