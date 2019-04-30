DELAWARE — Paul Raymond Crego, 64, of Delaware passed away early Monday morning, April 29, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 26, 1955 in Plain City, Ohio to the late George Rellville Crego and Joyce Charlene (Bryant) Crego.

A garage door installer, Paul enjoyed fishing and boating. He also enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar and throwing darts.

Those left to cherish his memory include his step-children, Tiffany Germann and Chris Gould; several grandchildren; brothers and sisters, George Crego IV of Kilbourne, Debbie (Michael) Horner of Ashley, Mark (Deborah) Crego of Delaware, and Tina (Max) Schirtzinger of Ostrander; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his step-son, Michael Gould and special friend Jean Nelson.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4–6 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware.

Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the or to the donor's choice of charity.

