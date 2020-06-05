KILBOURNE — Paul William Scowden II (Slim), 81 of Kilbourne was taken to his Heavenly Home, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sept. 5, 1938 to the late Paul and Minnie Scowden.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years Judith (Smith) Scowden, sons Paul Jonathan (Jayne) Scowden and Jeremy William (April) Scowden; 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Tressell, Morgan, and Troy, two loving sisters, Nancy (Carlos) Herman, Brenda (Wayne) Williams; brother-in-law's: Marvin Music, Robert Gibbs, and Jim Leyes.

He graduated from Western Local High School in 1956 where he was an honorary member of the Kincaid Society for having served his Country in the Armed Forces as a US Army Veteran. He played basketball for his high school for Western High and Portsmouth Interstate Business College (Shawnee State University). He took great delight in watching his sons and grand-kids play the game he enjoyed.

He worked for 32 years for the Dept. of Natural Resources (Division of Wildlife), retiring as Supervisor of Ohio's Seven Hatcheries. After retiring he started a water-hauling business, Scowden Trucking to serve Delaware, Marion, and Morrow Counties. As a business man he was called to the ministry of the Gideon International Professional and Business Association where he served as President and many other offices. He loved the ministry of passing the Word of God (The Bible) into hotels, motels, jails, rest homes, schools, colleges, and hospitals. He was devoted and faithful member of Delaware Bible Church, where he served the Lord in many areas as a Sunday School teacher, Awana, church board for 30 years and Delaware Christian School board for 15 years. He served as President of the Buckeye Valley Athletic Association. He also was a coach for Buckeye Youth Summer baseball and a valued member of the Buckeye Valley community.

Paul was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and was dearly loved by family and friends. The scripture verse that summed up his life well: John 17:4, "I have glorified you on the earth, I have finished the work which you have given me to do."

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his 3 sisters Elizabeth Music, Wanda Gibbs, and Carol Leyes.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at the Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Avenue, Delaware. Graveside services will then be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Greenmound Cemetery, Kilbourne with military honors provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association. Celebration of life services will follow on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Delaware Bible Church with Pastor Scott Tiede officiating. A reception will follow.

The celebration of life services will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting the Delaware Bible Church Facebook page or www.delawarebible.org. His family encourages attending guests to follow guidelines that make themselves feel safe.

Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Gideon's International or the Delaware Bible Church.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

To share a fond memory of Paul or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.