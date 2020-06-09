DELAWARE — Peggy Ann Jenkins, age 83, of Delaware, OH, left this world to be with our Lord on June 4, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1936 in Scioto County, OH, and is the daughter of the late John A. & Grace O. (Humphrey) Baker.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband Herbert J Jenkins, daughter Teresa "Teri" (John) Sherman, granddaughter Kelly (Charles) Jenkins, sister-in-law Sharon Weinbrecht, siblings: Carole (Dan) Marlowe, Don (Fran) Rose, Gloria (Terry) Jones, Judy (Tom) Hahn and many adored nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by beloved sister Lois Mannering and niece Grace (Fred) Romans, mother and father-in-law Charles H and Merble D (Snyder) Jenkins, brother-in-law Richard Weinbrecht, and most beloved friend Dorothy (Dottie) Duke.

Peggy grew up in Oak Hill, OH and after graduation from high school attended Business College in Portsmouth, OH. She met the love of her life, Herb Jenkins in Oak Hill, and soon thereafter they were married and moved to Columbus and began their family and careers. They lived in Columbus a few years then moved to Delaware County and enjoyed 65 years of marriage in which they have always been side-by-side. Peggy loved the holidays and spending time with her family and many friends who she considered her extended family. Peggy was always adamant that her life was "handcrafted by God."

Peggy enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and enjoyed many years of camping with Herb and traveling to many states. After retirement, Peggy and Herb purchased a second home in Edgewater, FL and for many years Peggy organized the annual variety show where she played music for various programs, organized and directed the two annual choir events and every year was invited to sing in the Veteran's Day parade. Wherever Peggy went and there was a piano, a gathering soon occurred. One of her greatest joys was to be able to play music for her granddaughter's wedding.

Peggy worked for 38 years at National Electric Coil in Columbus, OH where her last position was Manager of Customer Service International. Peggy enjoyed many years of working and socializing with all of the employees at "the Coil." Peggy is a member of the Peachblow U.M.C. where she was blessed with the position of volunteer organist from 1995 to 2018 until her eyesight weakened. Peggy has been a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Worthington Chapter #287, Worthington, OH and was privileged to play for several Officer Installations over the years.

A service to honor Peggy's life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015 with burial to follow at Cheshire Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Peachblow U.M.C., 3247 Peachblow Road, Lewis Center, OH 43035. For more information or to leave a condolence please visit www.Snyderfuneralhomes.com.