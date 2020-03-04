DELAWARE — .Peggy (Broyles) Hynek, age 80 of Delaware, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Delaware. She was born September 26, 1939 in Hinton, WV to the late Lamar and Arville (Davis) Broyles.

Left to cherish Peggy's memory are her husband of 60 years, James Hynek; daughters: Lynn (Jeff) Hill, and Lori (Don) Bentley; grandchildren: James (Niki) Bentley, Tony (Sophie Duong) Bentley, Joseph (Kate) Hill, Tabitha (Jeremy) Kush, and Katie (Jeff) Wells; great-grandchildren: Lilyth, Violet, Samwise, Oliver, Madison, Tony, and Lily; and many other relatives and friends.

Peggy was a registered nurse, having retired from Grady Memorial Hospital in 2005 after more than 20 years of dedicated service. She was very proud to have returned to school as an adult to earn her nursing degree. Peggy was a member of the Kilbourne United Methodist Church, the Ochlockonee Bay United Methodist Church, and the Women's Methodist Club in Panacea, FL. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, cooking, dining out, and traveling with her husband, Jim. One of her favorite trips was a cross-country trip on Jim's motorcycle.

Peggy collected Longabarger baskets, and was a hoarder of sewing and knitting supplies. She was a talented seamstress who made many of her grandchildren's clothing, and beautifully created her daughter's bridesmaids' dresses. Most of all, Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Fish, and her sister, Barbara Pultz.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kilbourne United Methodist, 5591 St. Rt. 521, Kilbourne, OH. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the church.

Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to the Kilbourne United Methodist Church.

To leave a message of condolence to Peggy's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.