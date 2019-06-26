Peggy L. Wegmiller, 82, former resident of Marietta and currently of Delaware, Ohio, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019, at Ohio Living – Sarah Moore Assisted Living.

Born on August 31st, 1936 in Macksburg, Ohio, she was the youngest daughter of Homer I. Dutton and Hazel M. Hesson Dutton. She was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1954. Peggy was a member of Marietta Central Christian Church and a former member of the Marietta Ladies Civitan Club and the Betsey Mills Ladies Club. She worked at New Systems Bakery and was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, & homemaker.

On April 30th, 1960, she married Walter "Bud" Wegmiller. She is survived by her two sons, Joseph (Suzanne) Wegmiller of Statesville, NC and Philip (Jodie) Wegmiller of Delaware, OH, five grandchildren; James, Emma, Tommy, Kara, and Marlee Wegmiller as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 27th, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. A private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family present during that time. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to: Common Ground: Free Store Ministries, commongroundfreestore.org (Delaware, OH); 5th Street Ministries, fifthstreetministries.com (Statesville, NC); Gospel Mission Food Pantry (Marietta, OH)