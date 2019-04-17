Obituary
Print

Peter W. Spike

  |   Visit Guest Book

Dr. Peter W. Spike, Ph.D., age 78, Emeritus Associate Professor at The Ohio State University and passionate Holstein dairyman passed away Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware where services will follow celebrating the life of Peter Spike at 11:30 a.m.

Complete life story details will be published in the coming days.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Peter Spike Dairy Judging Endowment, OSU and 4-H Dairy Judging, c/o Bonnie Ayars, 222C Animal Sciences Building, 2029 Fyffe Ct., Columbus, Ohio 43210.

For updated information or to send a condolence visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Funeral Home
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Delaware Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details